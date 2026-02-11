Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,601 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $113,461,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,146,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,049,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $116.00 target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,832,965. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

