Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Insider Activity

In other NAPCO Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,256,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,681,867.40. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,352. This trade represents a 95.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

