Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.11 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 43.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $121.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $386,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,643.48. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $1,658,526 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

