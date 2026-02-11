Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,222 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enersys were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Enersys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Enersys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enersys by 294.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Enersys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $919.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

