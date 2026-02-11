Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,505 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $153.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

