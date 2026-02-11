The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.99 and a 200-day moving average of $379.73. The firm has a market cap of $387.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

