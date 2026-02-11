The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,399. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 407,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

