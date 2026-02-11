Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Teradata Stock Up 37.9%

Shares of TDC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,306,000 after acquiring an additional 612,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after buying an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,151,000 after buying an additional 406,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Teradata by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 349,439 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Teradata by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 784,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

