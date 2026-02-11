Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2,420.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 344,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 330,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,000,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,751,000 after buying an additional 1,735,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 54.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,754,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 62.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

