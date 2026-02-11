Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 290.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 52.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TGLS opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

Further Reading

