Target Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 328,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 408% compared to the typical volume of 64,730 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Argus cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Target from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.
- Positive Sentiment: Management refresh seen as constructive — Target named Lisa Roath as chief operating officer and promoted Cara Sylvester to chief merchandising officer; Jefferies calls the changes “directionally positive,” saying they should improve execution and strategic momentum under new CEO Michael Fiddelke. Article Title Article Title Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders bought ~328,752 TGT call options (≈+408% v. typical call volume), a near-term bullish flow that can amplify upside moves or indicate a large investor bet on a rebound.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed Q4 financial guidance alongside the leadership changes; this reduces headline uncertainty but offers limited immediate upside absent guidance beats. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term operational positives noted (AI-driven inventory improvements and turnaround work), and valuation write-ups (Zacks) highlight possible undervaluation — supportive but not immediate catalysts. Article Title Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Weak retail-sales data — December retail spending was flat and missed estimates, a macro signal that pressures same‑store sales and near-term top-line momentum for big-box retailers like Target. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring headlines — reports that Target will cut roughly 500 roles in distribution/regional offices while boosting store staffing could mean near-term execution risk and one‑time costs even if intended to improve the guest experience. Article Title Article Title
Target Price Performance
TGT stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. Target has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $132.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.
Institutional Trading of Target
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
