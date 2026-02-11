Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 1.1%

TPR stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.