T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF $TOTR Position Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTR opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.1777 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

