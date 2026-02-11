Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 and last traded at GBX 56.50. 208,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 626,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

