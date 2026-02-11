SVB Wealth LLC Sells 22,896 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,045,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,013,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,951,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after buying an additional 288,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,624,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,819,000 after buying an additional 221,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,796,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,912,000 after buying an additional 758,228 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9%

REET stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

