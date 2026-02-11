SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

