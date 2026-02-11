Suzet Mckinney Sells 504 Shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Suzet Mckinney sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $17,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,379.60. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.14. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kemper

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kemper by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Kemper in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.