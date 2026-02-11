Susquehanna Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $17.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 7,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,873.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,187.92. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,750. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 344,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

