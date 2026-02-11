Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.6240, with a volume of 651722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,720,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,473,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,405 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,868,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,471,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,788,000 after purchasing an additional 641,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,371,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,933,000 after buying an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

