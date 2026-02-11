Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,759 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $65,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,495,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

