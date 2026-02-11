Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $30.82 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating and highlighted benefits from Exxon’s stake in the Golden Pass LNG project, reinforcing the company’s midstream monetization and cash-generation story. Read More.

UBS reiterated a Buy rating and highlighted benefits from Exxon’s stake in the Golden Pass LNG project, reinforcing the company’s midstream monetization and cash-generation story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high volume of call options suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Read More.

Unusually high volume of call options suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon’s regular quarterly dividend was confirmed (payment/ex‑dividend dates published), supporting income-focused demand and providing a steady cash-return rationale for holders. Read More.

Exxon’s regular quarterly dividend was confirmed (payment/ex‑dividend dates published), supporting income-focused demand and providing a steady cash-return rationale for holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating (Arun Jayaram) with a $140 target — supportive for sentiment but the PT is below current market levels, making the near-term signal mixed. Read More.

J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating (Arun Jayaram) with a $140 target — supportive for sentiment but the PT is below current market levels, making the near-term signal mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran comparative and sector pieces (SSL vs XOM; energy leadership commentary) that provide relative-value and macro context rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Zacks ran comparative and sector pieces (SSL vs XOM; energy leadership commentary) that provide relative-value and macro context rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exxon warned EU methane rules could raise crude import costs by ~13%, a potential headwind for refiners and margins in Europe and an incremental regulatory risk to downstream economics. Read More.

Exxon warned EU methane rules could raise crude import costs by ~13%, a potential headwind for refiners and margins in Europe and an incremental regulatory risk to downstream economics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged softer WTI/crude price risk that would pressure Exxon’s upstream-heavy earnings despite its cost advantages — a direct earnings sensitivity to lower oil. Read More.

Zacks flagged softer WTI/crude price risk that would pressure Exxon’s upstream-heavy earnings despite its cost advantages — a direct earnings sensitivity to lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP, Darrin Talley, disclosed the sale of 3,230 shares (~13.7% reduction in his reported holding); insider selling can be perceived negatively even if unrelated to company prospects. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

