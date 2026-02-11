Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

