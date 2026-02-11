Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

