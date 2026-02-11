Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $45,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

