Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

