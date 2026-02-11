Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.28% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 281.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,976 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,380,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 555,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after buying an additional 430,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

