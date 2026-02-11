Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 78,788 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

