Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 35.1% in the third quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 21,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in Visa by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $328.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.21.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

