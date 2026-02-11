Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 72,982 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.02 and a 200-day moving average of $248.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

