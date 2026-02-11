Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 362,143 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.