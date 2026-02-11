Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.