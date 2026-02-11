Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.0%

XT opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $5.3322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar. XT was launched on Mar 19, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.