Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,234 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

