Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26,186 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

