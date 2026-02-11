Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $501.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $505.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.17 and a 200-day moving average of $470.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

