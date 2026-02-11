Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 122,208 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

