Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 42,570 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,570 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.