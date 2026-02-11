Stratos Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.8% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $44,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

