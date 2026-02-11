Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $203.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

