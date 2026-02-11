Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

