Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 179,914 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 232.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.