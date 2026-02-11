StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.45. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.

StoneX Group shares are set to split on Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $3,743,400.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,758,177.40. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $191,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,561. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 161,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 226,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

