StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman Sells $4,998,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 854,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,723,168.65. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 435,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNEX

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.