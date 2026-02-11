Steven Rubin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) Director Steven Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Entera Bio Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,594. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

