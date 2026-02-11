Steve Foots Purchases 5 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,100 per share, with a total value of £155.
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,714 per share, for a total transaction of £135.70.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Steve Foots acquired 6 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,687 per share, with a total value of £161.22.
Croda International Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,198. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,526. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,372.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,751.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,709.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDA
Croda International Company Profile
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.