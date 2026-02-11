Steve Foots Purchases 5 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,100 per share, with a total value of £155.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,714 per share, for a total transaction of £135.70.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steve Foots acquired 6 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,687 per share, with a total value of £161.22.

Croda International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,198. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,526. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,372.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,751.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,709.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,112.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDA

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.