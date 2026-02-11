State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,003 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,120,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,663,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,738,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 315.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $24,330,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.