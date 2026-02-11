State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.54% of Stitch Fix worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,943,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 938,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 175,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 174,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $431,587.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 542,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,086.36. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 494,498 shares of company stock worth $2,578,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

