Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5%

SBUX stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

