Standex International Corporation (SXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Standex International Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE:SXI opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.66. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $263.98.
About Standex International
Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.
With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.
