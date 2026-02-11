Standex International Corporation (SXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE:SXI opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.66. Standex International has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $263.98.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

