Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE STAG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Featured Stories

